Head-To-Head Review: Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) versus CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $548.93 million 1.94 $95.88 million $0.83 15.64 CareTrust REIT $228.26 million 23.76 $125.08 million $0.79 36.58

CareTrust REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 171.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 169.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 5 2 3.29 CareTrust REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 45.56% 8.17% 1.70% CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39%

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats CareTrust REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

