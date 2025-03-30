Head to Head Contrast: Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) versus Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Multi Ways has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Multi Ways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -35.44% N/A -56.85% Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Multi Ways shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $15.55 million 0.36 -$4.07 million ($0.33) -1.24 Multi Ways $35.74 million 0.29 $1.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Trans-Lux and Multi Ways”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Multi Ways has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux.

Summary

Multi Ways beats Trans-Lux on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Lux

(Get Free Report)

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

About Multi Ways

(Get Free Report)

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.