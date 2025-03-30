Head-To-Head Comparison: BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 15 1 3.06 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Core Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $19.07, indicating a potential upside of 154.90%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Core Scientific has a beta of 6.83, indicating that its share price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and BTC Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $510.67 million 4.31 -$1.62 billion ($5.50) -1.36 BTC Digital $8.48 million 1.55 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Core Scientific beats BTC Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.