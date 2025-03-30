Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.23. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 54,020 shares changing hands.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20.
About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.