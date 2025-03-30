Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.14 and traded as high as C$3.23. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 54,020 shares changing hands.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20.

About Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

