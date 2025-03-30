Hartree Partners LP Sells 349,900 Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Hartree Partners LP cut its holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,900 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Greenfire Resources worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the third quarter worth $5,845,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

GFR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

