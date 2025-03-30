Hartree Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150,669 shares during the period. United States Steel accounts for 3.3% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of United States Steel worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $15,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 646.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 438,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

