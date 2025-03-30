Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter.

Shares of HRBR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.05.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

