Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Posts Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
Shares of HRBR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.05.
About Harbor Diversified
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Diversified
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.