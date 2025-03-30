Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
HLPPY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.
About Hang Lung Properties
