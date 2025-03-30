Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

HLPPY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

