Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,917 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. The trade was a 28.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.08 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.