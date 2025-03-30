GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 0.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 107,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.3932 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

