Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 794,700 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 2.25% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.82. 172,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,547. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

