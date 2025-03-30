Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,202.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,770 shares of company stock worth $108,849. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

