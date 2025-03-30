Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Articles

