Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 1,196,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

