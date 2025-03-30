Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
Shares of GBDC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.72.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,909,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after buying an additional 1,196,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 886,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
