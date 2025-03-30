Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.92. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 61,782 shares.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million and a PE ratio of -17.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

