Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Cut by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

