Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Position Cut by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises about 1.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLDFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.