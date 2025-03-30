Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 20,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

