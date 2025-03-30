Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.