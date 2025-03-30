Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock remained flat at $23.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.57. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s payout ratio is 122.66%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

