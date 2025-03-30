Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Sells $264,202.88 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,449.76. This trade represents a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Down 7.5 %

GETY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $183,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 698,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

