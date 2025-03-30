Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 207.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Genie Energy worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 234.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

