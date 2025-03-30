Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GIPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

