General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

