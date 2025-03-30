General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,027. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $362,500. This trade represents a 20.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,827 shares of company stock worth $95,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in General American Investors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

