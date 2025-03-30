GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,232,000 after buying an additional 364,717 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.54.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $302.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion and a PE ratio of 54.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

