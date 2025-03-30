Gary Goldberg Purchases 1,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$49.76 ($31.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,759.00 ($31,294.97).

BHP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

