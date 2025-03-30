GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 499,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GameSquare Price Performance

GAME stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

