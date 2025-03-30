GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 499,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
GameSquare Price Performance
GAME stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.25.
