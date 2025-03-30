Gaimin Price Up 42.9% This Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $111,634.95 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,758.71 or 0.99809654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,318.71 or 0.99278994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,620,986,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,731,000,000 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gmrx_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,620,986,304 with 24,731,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0001854 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $86,824.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

