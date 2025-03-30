Fund Evaluation Group LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
