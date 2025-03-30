Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $97.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 316.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190,816 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned 0.64% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $97,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

