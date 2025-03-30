Fund Evaluation Group LLC Acquires 21,541 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the period. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. University of Illinois Foundation now owns 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,745,000 after buying an additional 770,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

