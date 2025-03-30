Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 803,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

