Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

FLNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 6,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,019. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

