Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 1488241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

