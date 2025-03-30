First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.20. 19,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 55,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.
About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.
