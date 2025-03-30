First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCS. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FSCS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 7,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0389 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

