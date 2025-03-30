First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 15th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

