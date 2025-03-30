First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 539,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 266,657 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $30.16.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
