First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 539,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 266,657 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $30.16.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 52,905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 709,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 280,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

