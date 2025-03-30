First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 220.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FDT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 56,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.