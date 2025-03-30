First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
FFMH stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.
About First Farmers and Merchants
