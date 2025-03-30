First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

FFMH stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

