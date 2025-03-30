First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.9 %

FCNCP opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

