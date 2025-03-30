First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,716. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. First Bank has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

