First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,716. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. First Bank has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Bank

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

