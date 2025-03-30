Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Firan Technology Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 1,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772. Firan Technology Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

