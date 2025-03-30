Financial Survey: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) vs. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -125.60% -64.77% Phathom Pharmaceuticals -1,292.14% N/A -79.57%

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.69 million ($2.32) -0.10 Phathom Pharmaceuticals $55.25 million 8.32 -$201.59 million ($5.35) -1.23

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 1 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 235.86%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Phathom Pharmaceuticals beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology; a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

