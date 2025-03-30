Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,557,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 135,679 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 628,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,935,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $30.05 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.