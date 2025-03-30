FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after acquiring an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.98. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.