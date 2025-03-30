Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $195.58 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.21.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.43.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

