Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $118.08. 2,069,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,908,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

