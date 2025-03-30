Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lessened by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $938,647,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 373,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,851,000 after buying an additional 320,083 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

