Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Experian stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. 98,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Experian has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

